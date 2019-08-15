Bus stop safety tips for school children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not just motorists who must obey the rules when a school bus stops. So should children.
The Arkansas Department of Education said Thursday in a social media post that “student safety starts at home.”
The department encourages parents to teach their children who ride the bus to practice these safety rules:
- When getting on or off the bus, do not cross the street until the bus driver signals it’s okay to cross.
- Always cross in front of the bus far enough ahead to be seen by the driver (5 giant steps ahead).
- Wait until the bus driver brings the bus to a complete stop before attempting to get on the bus.
- Never pick up anything dropped near the bus; tell the bus driver and follow his/her directions.
The ADE says following these simple steps could save children’s lives.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.