Bus stop safety tips for school children
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 15, 2019 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 7:33 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not just motorists who must obey the rules when a school bus stops. So should children.

The Arkansas Department of Education said Thursday in a social media post that “student safety starts at home.”

The department encourages parents to teach their children who ride the bus to practice these safety rules:

  • When getting on or off the bus, do not cross the street until the bus driver signals it’s okay to cross.
  • Always cross in front of the bus far enough ahead to be seen by the driver (5 giant steps ahead).
  • Wait until the bus driver brings the bus to a complete stop before attempting to get on the bus.
  • Never pick up anything dropped near the bus; tell the bus driver and follow his/her directions.

The ADE says following these simple steps could save children’s lives.

