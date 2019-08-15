Career coach to help students prepare for the future

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - School is back in session for most of Region 8, and some area high schools are ready to help students figure out what comes after graduation.
Both Lawrence County School District and Sloan-Hendrix School District have added a new career coach this year.
Abby Tyler is working with both schools to help students in 8th - 12th grades find the best path for them.
Tyler said it’s important to make sure students know every option and have every resource for after graduation.
“I want the students to know that there are tons of options out there for them,” said Tyler. “Whether that be a four-year college degree or whether we go the two-year route, or there’s several trade school certifications and ultimately, the workplace.”
Tyler said she would focus on exploring the different options with 8th-10th grade students, and make sure they're on the right path.
With 11th and 12th grades, she’ll focus on how to achieve their goals with the right classes and tests.
“12th grade, we really want them to be thinking about college visits, college applications, financial aid, and finishing up our goals for their career path,” said Tyler.
Tyler goes to each district several times a week.
She is in the library at Sloan-Hendrix High School and next to the counselor’s office at Lawrence County School District.
If your student is interested in reaching out to Tyler, the best way to set up a meeting is by asking a teacher at their school.
