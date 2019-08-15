Drug Task Force created in Greene County, seeing impact

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A drug task force unit created by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department has seen some activity in July alone, with over 520 grams of meth confiscated, Sheriff Steve Franks said Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Franks said he began working on a plan to develop a DTF unit in Greene County soon after taking office in Jan. 2019.
“This process has been slow due to state approvals and policy development, but is now in full effect. This unit will primarily work drug cases but may be called to assist in other cases if needed,” Franks said in the post.
The DTF unit now has five agents and will be working to add another agent on the street by October, Franks said.
In addition to the meth, authorities arrested 28 people and confiscated 12.5 grams of marijuana, 80.9 grams of K2/potpourri, 45 pills, 36 pieces of drug paraphernalia, three firearms and $3,710 in cash.
