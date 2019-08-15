Failure to register leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who is a level 3 sex offender, and who was recently released from jail, had 10 days to register with authorities after his release.
However, police say he did not register, leading to his arrest, according to Jonesboro police.
Travis Lashon Blunt, 36, Jonesboro, was arrested Aug. 13 on suspicion of failure to register-failure to comply with reporting requirements after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Blunt was released from jail July 11 and reported to Jonesboro police Aug. 12 to register.
“Arkansas Statute 12-12-907 states that no later than ten days after release from incarceration or after date of sentencing, the offender shall report to the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction to update his registration information,” the affidavit noted. “During the course of the investigation, SOR Specialist Natasha Kaja discovered that Blunt had not registered with any other department in the state of Arkansas.”
A $10,000 bond was set for Blunt, who will be arraigned Sept. 27 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
