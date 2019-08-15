Hardy man killed in rollover crash

WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle overturned in Sharp County and ejected the driver, killing him.
Arkansas State Police confirmed Larry Ratliff, 76, of Hardy, was driving on Highway 63 in Williford when the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Ratliff lost control of his 2006 GMC pickup truck, drove off the left side of the road, skidded sideways into a ditch, and rolled.
That's when he was thrown out of it.
The vehicle then crashed into several small trees before coming to rest right-side up.
ASP said Ratliff died in the crash and that no one else was injured.
