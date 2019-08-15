Harrisburg restaurant applies to serve beer with its BBQ

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - How about a beer with that bar-be-cue?
The owner of a Harrisburg BBQ restaurant wants to start asking customers that question.
David W. Owens of Big O’s Ribs, 211 N. Main, applied for a new restaurant beer and wine on premises only permit with the Alcoholic Beverage Control.
According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Owens submitted his application during the week ending Aug. 9.
His was the only application from Region 8 filed with the ABC.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.