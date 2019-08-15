Jonesboro man arrested in prescription fraud case, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a possession of a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, and theft charge after police say he forged a document to get narcotic pain medicine, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonathan Paul Cottingham, 36, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 13 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to an incident report, officers got a call Aug. 8 from the victim about a report of possible fraud.
“I arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who stated an employee of his had forged a document in order to procure narcotic pain medicine,” the incident report noted.
Detectives also spoke with the victim and three area pharmacists about the forged prescriptions, police said.
“On 8-8-2019, a local physician made a report with this department stating that he had been contacted by two local pharmacists in reference to their suspicions of his employee, Jonathan Cottingham, who was the physician’s advanced practicing registered nurse, writing fraudulent prescriptions for narcotics using other individuals’ names,” Det. Vic Brooks said in the report. “Upon investigation, I have found at this time where Jonathan Cottingham has, at least, written three fraudulent prescriptions for narcotics. In one of the fraudulent crimes, Jonathan Cottingham is seen at a local pharmacy on 8-8-19 in his personal vehicle picking up and paying cash for the fraudulent prescription that he had written using one of his co-worker’s name and information.”
Cottingham was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a Sept. 27 arraignment date in circuit court.
