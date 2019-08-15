Jonesboro man arrested in prescription fraud case, police say

“On 8-8-2019, a local physician made a report with this department stating that he had been contacted by two local pharmacists in reference to their suspicions of his employee, Jonathan Cottingham, who was the physician’s advanced practicing registered nurse, writing fraudulent prescriptions for narcotics using other individuals’ names,” Det. Vic Brooks said in the report. “Upon investigation, I have found at this time where Jonathan Cottingham has, at least, written three fraudulent prescriptions for narcotics. In one of the fraudulent crimes, Jonathan Cottingham is seen at a local pharmacy on 8-8-19 in his personal vehicle picking up and paying cash for the fraudulent prescription that he had written using one of his co-worker’s name and information.”