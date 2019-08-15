Live on GMR8: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It's a somewhat cooler, drier August morning across Region 8.
Temperatures fell to the low 70s overnight under clear skies and calm winds. Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your school day forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Better things in store for the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office after residents voted to pass a half-cent sales tax.
A man died Wednesday night when a car hit his motorcycle.
A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday night as they served a drug warrant, wounding six officers and triggering an hours-long standoff, is in police custody.
