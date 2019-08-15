Man wanted for stealing diamonds from jewelry store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 15, 2019 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:22 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is looking for a man they said stole diamonds from a jewelry store.

Police said the man walked into Zales on Merchants Park Circle around 9 p.m. to look at some diamonds with the clerk.

Police said the suspect grabbed the diamonds from the clerk's hands and ran out the door.

Police believe the suspect may be driving a silver Hyundai with Missouri tags.

The amount stolen has not been determined.

If you know anything about this crime, call 901-457-2520.

