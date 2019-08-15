Man wanted for stealing diamonds from jewelry store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is looking for a man they said stole diamonds from a jewelry store.
Police said the man walked into Zales on Merchants Park Circle around 9 p.m. to look at some diamonds with the clerk.
Police said the suspect grabbed the diamonds from the clerk's hands and ran out the door.
Police believe the suspect may be driving a silver Hyundai with Missouri tags.
The amount stolen has not been determined.
If you know anything about this crime, call 901-457-2520.
