Mother: Epileptic boy incorrectly put on a school bus

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT/WREG) - A young boy was found wandering the street in Forrest City Tuesday after school staff incorrectly placed him on a bus.
According to WREG, 9-year-old Kemarion Tucker suffers from epilepsy.
Tucker's mother Kionna Patillo said her brother told her that afternoon Tucker wasn't at school.
The staff said Tucker told them he rides the bus to school and that's why they placed him in one.
Patillo said that's incorrect, but what makes this matter worse is the fact he had 3 seizures that day.
"He wasn't in his right mind to answer you, and even if he was, you shouldn't go by what a child says," Patillo said.
The family spoke with school leaders about the issue, click here for their statement.
