Motorcycle crash on HWY 18 leaves man dead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man driving a motorcycle in Mississippi County died after being hit by an oncoming car Wednesday night.
According to Arkansas State Police, James Davidson, 55, of Manila was driving a Harley Davidson east on Highway 18.
Just after 10 p.m., a pickup truck drove off the road, drove back onto the road before making its way into oncoming traffic.
That's where the truck hit the motorcycle.
The report states Davidson died in the crash and didn't list any other injuries.
