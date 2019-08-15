Picking the right instrument can boost your child’s education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your child has a love for music, there's no better place than Memphis.
With students back in the classroom, they may be taking that passion for music and learning to play an instrument. Choosing the right one can be difficult and pricey.
It's suggested you get a quality instrument that sounds good to make sure your child is getting the best performance possible.
If you're afraid to purchase an instrument, you can always rent it.
And if your child is learning to play, make sure you encourage them that practice will help make perfect.
"Learning a new instrument is not like a lot of other activities," Nick Averwater of Amro Music said. "We actually have to develop the muscles in our face in a certain way, we have to develop lung strength, we have to learn the coordination to read the notes from the page and turn them into the appropriate breathing technique while also manipulating the instrument. So we always encourage parents to please get your child to their first performance."
Amro Music works with local schools to make sure students are set up with all the correct equipment for their specific class.
If your child does learn an instrument, studies show there are several benefits, like your child being less likely to get involved with drugs and alcohol and higher graduation rates.
