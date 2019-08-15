School adds criminal justice course to public service program

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school has added a new elective for students that will give them an idea of what it’s like to work in public service.
Lawrence County School District has added an intro to criminal justice course.
The class is the first of a program of study through a career in technical education.
A couple of years ago, Walnut Ridge added a firefighter program.
The program has been so successful they decided to add criminal justice as a way to expose students to more career options.
Principal Jacob Kersey said the new class is just another way the school is trying to help prepare their students for the future.
“Right now we have a very strong push in the skill labor market and the career in technical education,” said Kersey. “The more opportunities we can give our students the better chance we give them to succeed and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
There are not requirements for the new course, and any students interested in it as an elective are welcome to sign up.
Kersey said they hope to add a full program of study in the 2021 school year.
