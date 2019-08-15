Sheriff’s Office planning next steps after tax approved by voters

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Better days are coming to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the county voted to pass a half-cent sales tax.
Although that tax is officially raising the county tax from 1.25% to 1.75%, beginning Jan. 2020, the county’s sheriff says a public safety committee will meet in the following weeks to work on the next steps.
“We have parts of the jail, we cannot do it over night. It will take time,” Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said. “I think a three, five, 10-year plan needs to be done.”
Those initial plans include getting the jail into compliance with jail standards and upgrading the dispatch center.
One of his biggest concerns is the growth of the jail that’s already at operating capacity.
“We have to come up with another way to house our inmates and expand part of our jail because of the growth,” said Molder.
Next month, Molder also plans to go to the quorum court to request if he can hire more staff to move them into compliance.
The public safety committee includes three mayors from the county and three citizens. Molder hopes he can keep this committee going until the end of his term.
