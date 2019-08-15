Silver Alert issued for Prairie County man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a Prairie County man missing since Aug. 14.
According to the alert, officials are looking for 71-year-old Leon B. Holland.
Holland, who is from Hickory Plains, is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.
He has short, thin brownish grey hair with blue eyes and a fair complexion.
Holland was last seen on Highway 11 North in Des Arc near Green Point AG. Officials believe he was driving either a 1998 green Mazda truck with an Arkansas tag number of 046TMF or a 1999 green Ford Ranger with a tag number of 367UPD.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office at 870-256-4137.
