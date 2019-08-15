Voyager Financial to shut down for ‘ripping off’ veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas businessman has been ordered to close up shop and repay millions after the attorney general said his businesses ripped off veterans in exchange for pensions.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday the filing of a stipulated final judgment and order against Andrew Gamber, Voyager Financial Group, and SoBell Corp.
According to a news release from the AG’s office, the companies brokered “contracts offering high-interest credit to veterans in exchange for investors illegally acquiring rights to receive future pension payments.”
The settlement requires Voyager Financial to pay $2.7 million to vets affected by the scheme.
Gamber and the businesses are also prohibited from ever “brokering, offering, and arranging agreements between pension recipients and third parties.”
Consumers affected by the actions of Voyager Financial or its owners should contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 482-8982.
“Scam artists will stop at nothing to try to poach our veterans’ pensions despite state and federal protections,” said Rutledge. “We will always go after those who try to take advantage of our veterans and their much deserved pensions.”
