Anderson previews Arkansas State Fall Fan Day scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A whole bunch of folks will have eyes on the Red Wolves Saturday for the Arkansas State Fall Fan Day Scrimmage. Depth chart battles could be called early or remain too close to call.
I asked Blake Anderson about the format of tomorrow’s intrasquad session.
“Similar but with more situational work. Last week we stayed basically between the 20s. We’ll test backed up, and going in, and goal line. We’ll possibly work some 2 minute, 4 minute. Last week was really a lot of normal D & D and a lot of 3rd downs in open field. We want to go ahead and play ball this week. So it’ll probably be our last live work before SMU more than likely. So it’s important for some of these guys that are battling for jobs.”
Arkansas State Fall Fan Day - Saturday
12:00pm: Red vs. Black volleyball scrimmage (First National Bank Arena)
4:30pm: Autographs/photos & more with soccer, volleyball, spirit squads (First Community Bank Tailgate Community)
5:30pm: Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium
6:00pm: Football Scrimmage
