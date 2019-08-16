Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher getting up to speed

“He’s got the most to catch up on,” Anderson said after Wednesday’s practice. “All the other guys were here in the spring, even the freshmen that both graduated early. So he’s having to catch up the most. You just gotta be patient with him. When you get out there 11 on 11, he has a knack for making plays. Extends plays well with his feet. He’s super competitive, just going to take him time. Still only been practicing 10 days, and he really didn’t get the luxury of all the learning that these other guys got. But those guys need reps, we need to figure out who’s going to be the number 2. We don’t know that yet, It’s still up in the air.”