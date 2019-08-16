Financial relief may be coming to farmers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue has designated 44 counties in Arkansas as primary natural disaster areas.
In a letter dated Aug. 14 to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary Perdue requested federal help for counties due to losses caused by excessive rain, flash flooding, flooding, hail, high winds, lightning, and tornadoes that occurred from Sept. 20, 2018, and continuing.
The disaster designation makes farm operators in those counties and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency.
Farmers in eligible areas have 8 months to apply for emergency loans.
