Health inspectors find not-so ‘eggsellent’ conditions at restaurant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the week of Aug. 9-15, Craighead County health inspectors visited 15 businesses and day cares.
According to their reports, their return trip to a popular breakfast stop was not-so “eggsellent.”
|Establishment Name
|Address
|Date
|Type
|Critical Violations
|ASU Student Center
|105 N. Caraway
|8-9
|Opening
|Ready to open
|BA Burrito
|405 Suite D Southwest
|8-14
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Barnhill’s
|1111 S. Caraway
|8-9
|Routine
|1. One out of three hand wash sinks in ladies restroom not working, no water available.
|Circle N Exxon
|6367 Hwy. 1 South
|8-8
|Routine
|1. Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled.
|Demo’s BBQ Smokehouse
|1851 S. Church
|8-8
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Doug’s Smokehouse
|1712 S. Caraway
|8-8
|Follow-up
|1. Observed mechanical warewash chlorine sanitizer at less than 50 ppm.
|Eggsellent Cafe
|906 S. Caraway
|8-8
|Follow-up
|1. Observed sausage in pan on griddle top, hot holding with temperatures of 108F & 120F. 2. Observed multiple Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods in the walk in cooler holding at temperatures above 41F. 3. Menus have a consumer advisory statement, but lack the referencing asterisk (*) to the specific food items allowed to be consumer raw or under-cooked. 4. Establishment does not have an established Health Reporting Policy that has been gone over with employees.
|Fat City
|3721 E. Johnson
|8-8
|Follow-up
|1. No employee handwashing signed observed at the back prep room sink. 2. Observed waitress handling toast with bare hands. 3. No consumer advisory provided on breakfast menu. 4. Observed front prep area handwashing sink dirty with old food debris. 5. Observed chemical sanitizer bucket stored on top of the salad/toaster area prep cooler.
|Flash Market 47
|100 NE Main, Monette
|8-12
|Follow-up
|1. Employee’s beverage in uncovered container in food preparation area. 2. Interior surfaces of ice machine are soiled. 3. Hand wash basin is soiled, these surfaces shall remain clean.
|Little Heroes Learning Academy
|1305/1307 Falls
|8-8
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Taco Bell 401
|2100 S. Caraway
|8-9
|Follow-up
|No violations
|Taco Time
|520 S. Gee
|8-14
|Routine
|No violations
|The Recovery Room
|223 S. Main
|8-12
|Follow-up
|1. Observed raw food stored over ready to eat foods.
|Waffle House #1793
|719 E. Parker
|8-13
|Follow-up
|1. Observed eggs stored over packets of food. 2. Observed wet rags in hand wash sink.
|Wings to Go-Alexander Drive
|2536 Alexander
|8-8
|Routine
|1. Packaged raw ground beef patties stored above ready-to-eat foods. 2. Cooler unit cold-holding foods at 41F and above.
