Health inspectors find not-so ‘eggsellent’ conditions at restaurant

ASU Student Center 105 N. Caraway 8-9 Opening Ready to open

BA Burrito 405 Suite D Southwest 8-14 Follow-up No violations

Barnhill’s 1111 S. Caraway 8-9 Routine 1. One out of three hand wash sinks in ladies restroom not working, no water available.

Circle N Exxon 6367 Hwy. 1 South 8-8 Routine 1. Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled.

Demo’s BBQ Smokehouse 1851 S. Church 8-8 Follow-up No violations

Doug’s Smokehouse 1712 S. Caraway 8-8 Follow-up 1. Observed mechanical warewash chlorine sanitizer at less than 50 ppm.

Eggsellent Cafe 906 S. Caraway 8-8 Follow-up 1. Observed sausage in pan on griddle top, hot holding with temperatures of 108F & 120F. 2. Observed multiple Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods in the walk in cooler holding at temperatures above 41F. 3. Menus have a consumer advisory statement, but lack the referencing asterisk (*) to the specific food items allowed to be consumer raw or under-cooked. 4. Establishment does not have an established Health Reporting Policy that has been gone over with employees.

Fat City 3721 E. Johnson 8-8 Follow-up 1. No employee handwashing signed observed at the back prep room sink. 2. Observed waitress handling toast with bare hands. 3. No consumer advisory provided on breakfast menu. 4. Observed front prep area handwashing sink dirty with old food debris. 5. Observed chemical sanitizer bucket stored on top of the salad/toaster area prep cooler.

Flash Market 47 100 NE Main, Monette 8-12 Follow-up 1. Employee’s beverage in uncovered container in food preparation area. 2. Interior surfaces of ice machine are soiled. 3. Hand wash basin is soiled, these surfaces shall remain clean.

Little Heroes Learning Academy 1305/1307 Falls 8-8 Follow-up No violations

Taco Bell 401 2100 S. Caraway 8-9 Follow-up No violations

Taco Time 520 S. Gee 8-14 Routine No violations

The Recovery Room 223 S. Main 8-12 Follow-up 1. Observed raw food stored over ready to eat foods.

Waffle House #1793 719 E. Parker 8-13 Follow-up 1. Observed eggs stored over packets of food. 2. Observed wet rags in hand wash sink.