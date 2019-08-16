Live on GMR8: Students getting a lesson in crime and punishment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We're keeping an eye on showers and thunderstorms rolling across southern Missouri this morning.
A few may clip northern sections of Region 8 later today.
After a clear overnight, clouds are moving in. Temperatures fell into the 60s and 70s overnight with lower humidity.
Sunshine returns by midday as temperatures heat into the low 90s.
The heat index will be closer to 95. Mainly dry, nice weather tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your school day forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 school has added a new elective for students that will give them an idea of what it’s like to work in public service.
A Southeast Missouri man died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Fulton County.
A Democratic candidate for President brought her campaign to the state Capitol Thursday, saying gun control will be a major issue if she wins in the 2020 general election.
New this morning: Israel’s interior minister says a Democratic congresswoman previously barred from entering the county may enter the West Bank on humanitarian grounds.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
