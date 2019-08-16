Lyon College football gearing up for 2nd season under Casey Creehan

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State isn’t the only college in NEA preparing for pigskin.
Lyon enters their 2nd season under Casey Creehan. The Scots were 4-7 in 2018, 4 of those losses were decided by just 6 points or less.
There’s plenty of promise in Batesville as the 2019 squad features 3 NAIA Preseason All-Americans.
- DL Ethan Skarmas
- K Ignacio Gomez
- WR Emetrious Scott
That talent coming back plus transfers coming in equals Coach and company looking up. Lyon opens the season August 31st vs. Missouri Baptist. The Scots play all their home games at Pioneer Stadium.
2019 Lyon College Football Schedule
Home Games in Bold, SAC games in *
August 31st 6:00pm - vs. Missouri Baptist
September 7th 6:00pm - at Hendrix College
September 14th - BYE
September 21st 2:00pm - at Texas College *
September 28th 5:00pm - vs. Texas Wesleyan (Homecoming) *
October 5th 2:00pm - vs. Langston *
October 12th 2:00pm - at Southwest Assemblies of God *
October 19th - BYE
October 26th 2:00pm - vs. Wayland Baptist *
November 2nd 9:00pm - at Ottawa University Arizona *
November 9th 2:00pm - vs. Arizona Christian * (Senior Day)
November 16th 2:00pm - at Oklahoma Panhandle State *
