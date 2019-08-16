Morris reveals new award for Arkansas football at annual kickoff luncheon

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 15 days away from the Hogs teeing it up.
Arkansas held their annual kickoff luncheon in Rogers Friday afternoon. It was a packed John Q. Hammons Convention Center to see Chad Morris' crew.
There was plenty of fanfare with the Razorback Spirit Squad and the Marching Band. Saturday marks the 2nd scrimmage and the start of a new tradition.
“We’re giving away a Coach Broyles Award to a player tomorrow night,” Morris said. “First year we’re going to give it, we’re going to give it every year moving forward. It’s going to be a senior, it’s what Coach Broyles stood for, the impact he had on not just everybody at the University but our state and on college football. We’ve been working on this for a few months now, we’re going to give that award out tomorrow night. The Broyles family will come up and they’re going to give that award out. It’s important to share the history of Razorback football.”
