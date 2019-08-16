Morris reveals new award for Arkansas football at annual kickoff luncheon

“We’re giving away a Coach Broyles Award to a player tomorrow night,” Morris said. “First year we’re going to give it, we’re going to give it every year moving forward. It’s going to be a senior, it’s what Coach Broyles stood for, the impact he had on not just everybody at the University but our state and on college football. We’ve been working on this for a few months now, we’re going to give that award out tomorrow night. The Broyles family will come up and they’re going to give that award out. It’s important to share the history of Razorback football.”