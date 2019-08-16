One killed in Highway 62 crash in Fulton County

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A southeast Missouri man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Samuel Kirkland, 23, Caulfield, Mo., was going east in a 2015 Ram 3500 on Highway 62 around 9:50 a.m. Aug. 15 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, the front portion of the Ram 3500 struck the rear portion of a 2016 Mack 700 going east on Highway 62.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
