One killed in Highway 62 crash in Fulton County

One killed in Highway 62 crash in Fulton County
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 15, 2019 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 8:45 PM

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A southeast Missouri man was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62, west of Salem, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

Samuel Kirkland, 23, Caulfield, Mo., was going east in a 2015 Ram 3500 on Highway 62 around 9:50 a.m. Aug. 15 when the crash happened.

According to ASP, the front portion of the Ram 3500 struck the rear portion of a 2016 Mack 700 going east on Highway 62.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.