Paragould woman pleads guilty to stealing employees’ information

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing employee information for personal gain will have to pay back her victims.
Paragould police arrested 27-year-old Brittany M. McBride last November after it was discovered she had used “digital devices” to “commit multiple crimes.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, McBride admitted during an interview with Sgt. Robert Sexton that she had “unlawfully accessed employment networks to gain the personal information of job applicants.”
She then used that information to “open multiple lines of credit, reallocate employee payments, and open up multiple fraudulent online accounts.”
She was originally charged with multiple counts of financial and nonfinancial identity fraud.
Police also charged her with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance after they found a “small baggie of white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine” while serving a search warrant at her home.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, McBride entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of financial identity fraud.
Circuit Judge Brent Davis sentenced her to 72 months’ probation with an additional 90 days in a community corrections center. She received 58 days credit for time already spent in jail.
Davis also sentenced her to 72 months’ probation on the drug charge.
According to the sentencing order, 17 counts of financial identity fraud were nolle prossed, as were 5 counts of nonfinancial identity fraud, and one count of unlawful use/access/interference with access of computers.
McBride must also pay all court fines and fees, as well as restitution. The sentencing order stated the amount of restitution was “to be determined.”
