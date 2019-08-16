Police ask motorists to be calm, patient as school traffic continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Driving in Jonesboro can be frustrating.
Nearly all of us angry drive down Red Wolf during peak travel times.
With schools back in session and students moving back into the dorms at Arkansas State University, drivers are bound to see more traffic.
The heaviest portion of this can be seen on Johnson Avenue, Aggie Road, and Red Wolf Boulevard.
So, with the uptick of traffic, comes more police patrol throughout the city.
Patrol Officer Ryan Crawford, with the Jonesboro Police Department, says officers are looking for key factors to avoid fewer wrecks.
“Texting while driving, using your phone while in a school zone, that is going to be a huge one! Stay off your phone, if you’re in a school zone,” says Crawford.
Officer Crawford says the best tip drivers need to know, is to stay calm and be patient.
Another tip to remember, be aware of other drivers.
Take note that several inexperienced drivers are on the road, going to and from school, that are not familiar with the Jonesboro area.
