Sen. Klobuchar visits Little Rock, discusses gun issue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A Democratic candidate for President brought her campaign to the state Capitol Thursday, saying gun control will be a major issue if she wins in the 2020 general election.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who is one of nearly two dozen Democrats seeking her party’s nomination, appeared at the state Capitol for a press conference.
Klobuchar said she is in support of universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons as well as large capacity magazines.
She told content partner KARK why she chose the Natural State as a campaign stop.
“So much in the last few years, a number of these victims have been in rural or suburban areas and that’s why we need to bring the country together in how we approach this and not just seeing this as an urban issue but an American issue,” Klobuchar told KARK.
In addition to several Democratic state lawmakers, several groups including Moms Demand Action also attended the event.
The presidential primary in Arkansas is March 3, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.