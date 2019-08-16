40th annual Lawrence County PRCA Rodeo this weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Fair is in town, and on Friday night, they will kick off the 40th annual PRCA Rodeo.
The city of Imboden is expecting over 4,000 people to come by and watch the rodeo Friday and Saturday.
The certified rodeo is expected to have competitors from 15 different states in everything from barrel racing to bull riding.
Fair president James Ratliff said Lawrence County’s rodeo is one of the longest-running PRCA rodeos in this part of the country.
The rodeo is held in an outdoor arena every year, and Ratliff said it’s all about keeping the tradition alive.
“We just felt like it gives everybody something to do," said Ratliff. "And having it outside like this in the atmosphere, it’s like the old days it feels just like it was back 50 years ago.”
The Lawrence County Fair has worked with David Bailey Rodeo Company every year since they started the rodeo.
Some of the rodeo’s competitors could end up in Las Vegas, competing in the finals.
Ratliff said in addition to the certified competition, they have a ton of family-friendly events to get the kids involved.
The carnival will open up Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
