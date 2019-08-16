Woman arrested for threatening school employee, making fake bomb threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been arrested for the second time in 2 weeks for threatening a school employee, and now for calling in a bomb threat at the A-State College of Nursing and Health Professions building on Aug. 5.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Susan Upchurch, 44, texted the same employee she threatened previously and said, "You work at ASU, right? We planted a bomb at ASU. It will go off at 11:30.”
The affidavit states that Upchurch continued texting threats to the employee, threatening her family, even going as far as mentioning where her family works and threatening them there.
The affidavit states that one text message said, "I have an Uzi, and I will find (victim's son) on his routes and shoot him."
Special Judge Doug Brimhall set Upchurch’s bond at $500,000 and issued a no-contact order.
She’s due back in court on Sept. 27.
