Women veterans event coming to Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - “Ladies Night Out” is coming to Poplar Bluff, Missouri at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
The event is for women veterans and will be held on Monday, Aug. 26.
VA staff said the event starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:15 p.m. despite the name.
It is at the First Christian Church on Main Street.
Anyone wishing to attend will be able to register at 8:30 a.m.
Activities will begin at 9:30 followed by remarks from clinical social worker - turned artist Rosemary Claus-Gray according to staff.
Gray’s art has been exhibited regionally, nationally and internationally. She donated art for the VA Women’s Clinic in Poplar Bluff, staff said.
The keynote speaker for the event is Family Nurse Practitioner and Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Marsha Shivley, who will discuss servant leadership.
Staff said to expect breakout sessions on herb gardening, whole health, scrapbooking, hand massage, aromatherapy, the Stars and Stripes Museum and cooking with spices to promote health will entertain and educate attendees.
Lunch will be provided by Castello’s Restaurant.
Aug. 26, is Women’s Equality Day, and commemorates the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
