Benefit held to help park project in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was the sound of music that brought people to the Main Street Loft Friday evening to support a fundraiser for construction on the Maxfield Park project.
The fundraiser also raised $1,000 and brought Cynthia Carius to the Independence County town.
Carius has performed in Las Vegas and said the visit to Batesville was important for her in many ways.
“Being able to share my music with people for one thing but get this park done. It is so important and prevalent to have a beautiful park like Maxfield finished and come to fruition,” Carius said.
Danny Dozier, who played in the band Friday evening, said any money raised on the project will help.
Officials will be having a grand opening Oct. 12 for the park.
