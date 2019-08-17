Bouncing to get the energy out at back to school bash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Bounce castles, obstacle courses and more tried to wear children’s energy out Saturday.
A back to school bash worked to deplete any energy left in kids after the first week of school.
The Bounce Paragould play park holds many bounce castles and activities designed to get kids active and moving.
For owner Shandra Trapp, she saw the opportunity to help parents out.
“Exercise in general helps you to relieve stress,” she said. “It’s good for your body and to help them deal with those transitions they’re going through and be ready for the second week of school.”
Trapp saw the need for her business from her experiences within the community.
“I know Paragould has a need for things for kids to do and we wanted to start something that could give the kids a place to come and run off some energy in a safe place,” she said.
Bounce Paragould is open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
They’re also open Monday through Friday for scheduled events and parties.
