FFN Preseason Tour: Corning

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning enters the 2019 season with the state’s longest longest losing streak at 42 games.
The Bobcats suffered their fourth straight 0-10 season in 2018.
There is optimism however around the program as new head coach Larry Treadway takes over after coming over from Walnut Ridge.
All conference quarterback Clay Smith returns after missing some time last season with injury. They also bring back nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
The Bobcats open up the season on September 6th at Rector.
