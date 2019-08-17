Gearhead Outfitters expands, adding Rock/Creek Outfitters, Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store

Gearhead Outfitters, based in Jonesboro, announced this week they have acquired Rock/Creek Outfitters and Uncle Dan's Outdoor Store. (Source: Gearhead Outfitters Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 16, 2019 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 10:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro-based outdoor retailer announced this week it has acquired a pair of out of state, outdoor retailers with the sale benefiting all concerned, officials said.

According to a media release, officials with Gearhead Outfitters said they purchased Tennessee-based Rock/Creek Outfitters as well as Illinois-based Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store.

Rock/Creek has seven retail locations in the Volunteer State, while Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store has five locations in the Chicago area and one in Wisconsin.

Ted Herget, who owns Gearhead Outfitters, said the acquisition will provide all three companies the perfect opportunity.

“We are passionate about brick and mortar retail, the outdoor industry, our communities and our mission,” Herget, who also founded Gearhead Outfitters, said. “The opportunity to acquire Rock/Creek and Uncle Dan’s has provided a unique opportunity for all three brands to align under those values as a family of outdoor specialty retailers. Our highest priority is to maintain the integrity of these companies, the brands we carry and to expand the influence of the outdoor industry.”

Herget also made the announcement in a post on the company’s Facebook page.

Gearhead Outfitters has 10 stores in the Mid-South area, company officials said.

