Gearhead Outfitters expands, adding Rock/Creek Outfitters, Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store

We’ve got BIG news! Today, our team is excited to announce Gearhead’s acquisition of two heritage outdoor specialty retail brands—Rock/Creek Outfitters in Tennessee and Uncle Dan’s Outdoor Store based in Illinois. We’d like to first say how thankful we are for you. We wouldn’t be here today without our customers. Together with Rock/Creek and Uncle Dan’s, our footprint will now be 23 stores across seven states. Our highest priority is to steward this opportunity well by maintaining the integrity of these companies, the brands we carry, and to expand the influence of the outdoor industry—all in a greater effort to serve you. We are excited, and looking forward to the future of this new family of brands. It’s GO time! Read the full press release here: https://bit.ly/2KElW2t #privatelyowned #acquisition #outdoors #outdoorindustry #specialtyretail #familyowned #gearheadoutfitters #itsGOtime