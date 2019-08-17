Naylor man wins $100,000 in MO Lottery

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man turned a $5 lottery ticket into a $100,000 pay day after winning the “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket, state lottery officials said Friday.
According to a media release, Gary Lassiter of Naylor won the prize after buying the ticket at Walmart in Poplar Bluff.
Officials said Butler County residents have won more than $8.2 million in lottery prizes in the past fiscal year, with retailers receiving over $716,000 in commissions and bonuses.
