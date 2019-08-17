No criminal charges filed against Ark. officer fired for pointing gun at driver during traffic stop

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - It was after an incident on May 26 that a Helena-West Helena police officer was fired and his partner resigned.
Body camera footage obtained by WMC Action News 5 is from the perspective of now former officer Terry Daugherty.
Daugherty and then Corporal Shirley Tyner, who we’ve learned is Daugherty’s mother, were involved in a traffic stop during Memorial Day weekend.
Investigators say there were a number of cars in the parking lot of a closed gas station on Oakland Avenue refusing to leave. Daugherty approached a black car and asked the driver, Edrick Truitt, for his ID. Truitt pulled out his phone and began filming the encounter.
"If you can't interact with people, you don't deserve to be a police officer,” Truitt told WMC Friday.
In a letter to the mayor, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said Daugherty “removed his service weapon from his holster; pointing it towards Truitt before noticing an assault rifle in the front passenger seat of Truitt's vehicle.”
The letter goes on to say, “there were no imminent dangerous behaviors displayed by Truitt where Officer Daugherty needed to utilize deadly force.”
An investigation determined Daugherty violated several department policies, including use of force, arresting procedures and body worn video recording.
According to the chief's letter Daugherty turned off his body camera when he was booking and processing Truitt.
WMC learned Daugherty was accused of using excessive force twice before. One incident from March of 2019 was still a pending internal affairs investigation. The other from August 2018 was handled within the department.
"You gotta have great communication skills. I know that comes with the job...interactions and communication skills. You never know what somebody is going through that day,” said Truitt.
According to a press release, four officers, including Tyner did not activate their body worn cameras. Tyner resigned from the department July 26.
Daugherty was placed on administrative leave with pay May 28. On August 12, Mayor Kevin Smith submitted a letter of termination to Daugherty.
No criminal charges have been filed against Terry Daugherty or Edrick Truitt.
WMC tried reaching Terry Daugherty, but have not heard back.
