Princesses work to help cheerleaders

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A gym held multiple princesses in hopes of raising money for competitions.
The Priscilla Cheer and Tumbling gym typically holds cheer practices. On Saturday, the gym held numerous princesses.
Princesses for a Day worked to fundraise for the all-star cheer team’s upcoming competitions.
The team has a total of six competitions, starting in November and going through April.
Owner Priscilla Dollars said the goal is to at least fund two competitions.
“We’re raising money for the girls,” she said. “It’s fun for them to be here and see all of the community to support them and what they’re going to do this season.”
The girls got to dress up in their favorite princess attire and even got pampered.
Nail polish stations and hair and makeup was offered for the gymnasts and visitors.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.