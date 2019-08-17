Students arrive on A-State campus, prepare for new school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students lined the hallways and filled dormitories with school essentials, preparing for the upcoming fall semester.
Arkansas State University’s campus was full of returning and incoming students, family and volunteers moving their items inside.
Senior Payton Parker said he is used to the craziness of move-in day.
“It’s gotten better, over the years, you get more accustomed to it and your family is always stressful moving in and sending their kids back to college,” he said.
The only thing Parker said he doesn’t like is the warm weather.
“It’s really sweaty, really hot, but it’s always fun coming back here,” he said. “Coming back with your friends everywhere and coming back to this part of your life.”
The 2019 fall semester is set to begin Monday, Aug. 19.
