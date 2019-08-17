Teams showcase their artistic talents with event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of people gathered on the grass Saturday to watch some live performances.
The Gamble Home Shop Local stage hosted 18 performances with lots of talent.
Booths, games, crafts and more were available to those who attended.
Leah Aldridge hosted the event and said it’s all about the community coming together.
“Jonesboro is such a strong community, especially in athletics,” she said. “I think there’s room to grow in building our community in our arts and I think this is one of the ways that we can join, come together and support each other.”
She said there’s a lot the acts had in common.
“Art is always better when we work together,” she said. “What is a better way to work together than to invite all of these awesome organizations to come, showcase their talents and educate the community.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.