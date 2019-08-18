A-State freshmen get ready for classes, prepare for future

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future 2023 graduates of Arkansas State University got to hear some words of wisdom for their upcoming collegiate careers.
The university’s leaders, such as Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and Provost Alan Utter, told the class about many things to look forward to.
A-State’s alma mater, upcoming activities and more were discussed about with the students.
For Vice Chancellor Jill Simmons, she said it’s a great opportunity to get the students prepared.
“It’s kind of the reverse of graduation, it’s an ushering-in of our newest class of learners,” she said. “It’s a big celebration and a nice time for our faculty and staff to interact before classes begin.”
The incoming 1,400 students were told to meet and greet the people around them, and say, “I’m going to see you back here for graduation.”
The upcoming semester starts Monday, Aug 19.
