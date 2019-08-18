FFN Preseason Tour: East Poinsett County

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County has finished 2nd in the 3-2A in back to back to seasons.
Quarterback Preston Rains returns along with all-conference running back Rayshon Gates.
The Warriors are a motivated group after 2018.
They started 6 and 1 but ended on a 4 game losing streak.
Brandon Powell’s group is a favorite among many to take home the league in 2019. Searching for their first conference title since 2014.
EPC opens up the season on September 6th at Manila.
