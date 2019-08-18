Offense explodes in second Arkansas State football team scrimmage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team closed out the official fall camp period with their second team scrimmage Saturday night under the lights at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The offense ran about 80 plays that tallied over 500 yards, including seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Logan Bonner was 7-8 for 160 yards and four touchdown passes.
Jonesboro High product Jonathan Adams finished with 3 catches and 53 yards with two touchdowns. Kirk Merritt, Bubba Ogebor, Darveon Brown all each had a TD reception in the scrimmage.
Ryan Graham led the rushing attack with 9 carries for 68 yards. Freshman Samy Johnson had 3 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
The team will continue practice tomorrow in preparations for their season opener on August 31st against SMU.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.