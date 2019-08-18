Two injured in Saturday night shooting, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Saturday night.
Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call of shots heard around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive.
According to Digital Media Specialist for JPD Rachel Carmack, multiple calls came in reporting shots heard in the area.
All callers reported multiple shots heard and a large crowd gathering at Cedar Heights near Melrose.
Though initial reports indicated one injured, a second gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital around 8:25pm.
Both victims are being treated for their injuries.
JPD CID is on scene and several roads will remain blocked off as the scene is processed.
Region 8 News is working to learn more and will update as information becomes available.
