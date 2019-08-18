Student reacts to weekend shooting, just as A-State school year set to start

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just about four blocks away from the nearest university dormitory, a shooting took place on the same day A-State students returned to campus.
On Cedar Heights on Saturday night, a shooting left two injured. The location of the altercation only four blocks away from Arkansas State University.
The nearest dormitory is Kays Hall. Student Kaiden Storms said he knew nothing about it.
“I wish they would put out an alert or something,” he said. “It didn’t happen on campus but being so close, you know. I feel people have a right to know. I feel I’m kind of in the dark about the whole thing and I’m sure other people are, too.”
He said he will be more informed about what’s going on near and around campus from now on.
“I think everybody should be more cautious, especially with it being so close to school starting,” he said. “You have a bunch of people that aren’t from around here that don’t know what the areas are like. I, probably, will reach out to UPD because this is something people need to know about.”
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the first day of classes begin Monday.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro Crime Stoppers at 870-935-STOP.
