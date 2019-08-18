Two dead, one injured in Missouri crash

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - A 17-year-old Missouri girl and a West Plains man were killed, while one other person was injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 63 near West Plains early Sunday.
According to an online traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old was going southbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix in the northbound lane and struck a Kia Optima, driven by Vladik Nadtochayev of West Plains, head-on.
Nadtochayev was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 18.
A passenger in the Optima was taken to a Springfield, Mo. hospital, MSHP said in the report.
