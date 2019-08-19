A Better Region 8: Safety at A-State after shooting near campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro got a lot busier this past weekend when Arkansas State University students arrived back on campus.
About 14,000 of them will occupy a classroom seat. Nearly 3,000 will live on campus.
This past weekend they again filled stores and restaurants.
Also this weekend, within about 1,000 feet of the school, two people were shot and injured in the Cedar Heights neighborhood.
It is the latest incident in a string of violent situations in that neighborhood.
Fortunately, none of that area's violence has spread to the campus. That we know of.
We should also point out the A-State campus is safe.
Yes, things happen on a college campus with 14,000 students, but it is safe, and the university has and is making steps to make it even safer.
That stated, the Cedar Heights neighborhood—also known as Apartment City—is struggling to control its violent crime.
We imagine it's tough for residents who live there and may not have the ability to live elsewhere.
The city and school need to be extraordinarily proactive in what goes on right off campus.
There are few economic drivers in northeast Arkansas that have the impact our Division I school has.
The police department already considers the apartment area a nuisance - but it’s time the city holds landlords accountable to make their property safer.
