Court denies adult store’s appeal to open location in Jonesboro

Adam and Eve Jonesboro, LLC (Adam and Eve) appeals from the district court’s judgment upholding the constitutionality of an Arkansas zoning law that 1 prevents adult-oriented businesses from opening within 1,000 feet of schools and other places frequented by children. We hold that Adam and Eve has not engaged in speech and therefore cannot state a claim under the First Amendment. We also hold that the zoning law is not unconstitutionally vague and does not violate equal protection. We affirm. "

US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit