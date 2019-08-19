Gas prices continue downward trend ahead of Labor Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans needing to fill up their tanks will spend about 3-cents less per gallon than last week.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey, the price for a gallon of gasoline in the Natural State averages $2.27.
That’s a drop of 3.2 cents in the last week.
The national average fell 3.5 cents to $2.60/gallon.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum for GasBuddy, says it’s the fifth straight week that the national average has declined.
But he cautions the trend could reverse.
“As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade,” DeHaan said. “We’ll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead.”
For now, he believes motorists will see “fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches.”
To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.