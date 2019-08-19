Grandstand lineup announced for Northeast Arkansas District Fair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas District Fair announced the Grandstand acts for this year’s fair.
Monday, Sept. 16 is Fine Arts at the Fair, where large groups are invited to perform two songs. Groups can still sign up by calling Marisa Arnold at 501-207-3129 or by e-mail at marnold@bpsbearcats.com.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, local Jonesboro band TRIPPP, featuring triplets Treyson, JD, and Chaz Stafford, will take the stage at 6 p.m. They play a mix of country, southern rock, classic rock, blues, and bluegrass.
At 7:30 Tuesday night, Matt Stell will take the stage.
Stell is a former college basketball standout turned singer. This year, he has racked up more than 45 million digital streams of the single “Prayed for You.” He even made his Grand Ole Opry debut this year.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 104.9 The Fox will present the NEA District Fair Combined Junior and Senior Youth Talent Contest.
Entry for the talent contest can be made by clicking here. The deadline for entry forms and demos is Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
The Breaking Bonds Ministries praise team will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Breaking Bonds Ministries is located in Jonesboro and operates a men’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
Friday night, Greasy Tree will take the stage at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
Greasy Tree has played at festivals such as the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest, the Osceola Heritage Music Fest, the Bay Harvest Festival, and the King Biscuit Music Festival in Helena-West Helena.
Then on Saturday night, Blue Rooster will take the stage with their mix of classic rock and country.
The fair, which is held at the Nettleton Baptist Church on Highway 49 in Jonesboro, will take place Sept. 16-21.
