Lawsuit filed against gunsmith owner

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday a lawsuit against a Mountain Home gunsmith who reportedly cheated consumers out of over $17,000.
According to a press release, the lawsuit is against Jayson Cotter, owner of Investment Grade Firearms (IGF).
Cotter reportedly sold gunsmith services through his website. According to the release, Cotter “habitually failed to return consumers’ parts or firearms and refused to provide refunds of upfront payments.”
Eight people reportedly filed complaints with the attorney generals office, claiming Cotter failed to deliver their completed firearms or refund their payments, along with refusing to answer phone calls or emails regarding the status of prepaid orders.
Baxter County authorities arrested Cotter on July 31 for theft of property and are conducting a separate investigation.
According to the release, the sheriff’s office has worked to return parts and firearms to their rightful owners for the past several months.
Victims of any malicious business practices can file a consumer complaint by visiting ArkansasAG.gov or calling (800) 482-8982.
